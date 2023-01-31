Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $283,000 Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 78.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AMC Networks by 78.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $759.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $681.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.53 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 9.86%. Research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

