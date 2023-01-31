Robert Desantis Sells 1,629 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Intuitive Surgical Price Performance
ISRG traded down $5.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.23. 1,626,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,214. The stock has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.11.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.53.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
