Robert Desantis Sells 1,629 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG traded down $5.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.23. 1,626,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,214. The stock has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.11.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.53.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

