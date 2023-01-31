RMR Wealth Builders Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

ABBV traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.78. 1,733,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,793,683. The stock has a market cap of $257.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.05 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.