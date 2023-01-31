Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Stake Lessened by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,235,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,549 shares during the period. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers comprises about 1.3% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.92% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $202,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after acquiring an additional 747,804 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,196,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,188,000 after purchasing an additional 158,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,765,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,680,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,016,000 after purchasing an additional 579,763 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.35. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Northcoast Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.