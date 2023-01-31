Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Resource Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 56.3% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 781,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 281,558 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 546,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of RRAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 104,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,617. Rigel Resource Acquisition has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Company Profile

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

