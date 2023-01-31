Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

TSE RCH opened at C$38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.95. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$32.35 and a 12-month high of C$51.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.87.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.