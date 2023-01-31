Reviewing Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 7.84, meaning that its share price is 684% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Portland General Electric and Aqua Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portland General Electric 0 5 1 0 2.17 Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Portland General Electric currently has a consensus price target of $49.57, indicating a potential upside of 6.22%. Given Portland General Electric’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

This table compares Portland General Electric and Aqua Power Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portland General Electric $2.40 billion 1.74 $244.00 million $2.77 16.85 Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A

Portland General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Portland General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Portland General Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Portland General Electric and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portland General Electric 9.66% 9.09% 2.55% Aqua Power Systems N/A -162.11% -84.88%

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Aqua Power Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co. engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers. The company was founded by Edward L. Eastham and Parker F. Morey in 1888 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems, Inc. operates as a shell company. Its business purpose is to identify, research and if determined to meet the company’s criteria, acquire an interest in business opportunities available for the company to leverage. The company was founded on December 09, 2010 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

