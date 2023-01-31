REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REVG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.42.

REV Group Trading Down 4.2 %

REV Group stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. REV Group has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $750.42 million, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.93.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.38 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in REV Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 70,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in REV Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in REV Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 199,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in REV Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 44,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in REV Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

