Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 31st (ADS, ALO, AVVIY, AZN, BATS, BTDPY, CBK, COP, DEO, DHER)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 31st:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €133.00 ($144.57) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €23.00 ($25.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($6.67) to GBX 546 ($6.74).

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £135 ($166.73) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 4,000 ($49.40) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 4,700 ($58.05) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 388 ($4.79) to GBX 461 ($5.69).

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €11.60 ($12.61) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €68.00 ($73.91) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,900 ($48.17) to GBX 3,600 ($44.46).

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €80.00 ($86.96) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €51.00 ($55.43) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €40.00 ($43.48) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 105 ($1.30).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €22.00 ($23.91) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 780 ($9.63) to GBX 640 ($7.90).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €24.00 ($26.09) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,850 ($22.85) to GBX 1,920 ($23.71).

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,500 ($18.53) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €65.50 ($71.20) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €67.00 ($72.83) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 364 ($4.50).

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 80 ($0.99).

Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) was given a €68.00 ($73.91) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €51.00 ($55.43) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €260.00 ($282.61) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $50.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 815 ($10.07) to GBX 820 ($10.13).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €10.00 ($10.87) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,585 ($19.58) to GBX 1,518 ($18.75).

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €230.00 ($250.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from GBX 102 ($1.26) to GBX 105 ($1.30).

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €160.00 ($173.91) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €122.00 ($132.61) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €54.00 ($58.70) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €140.00 ($152.17) price target by analysts at Metzler.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 343 ($4.24) to GBX 310 ($3.83).

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,800 ($59.28) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley to €36.00 ($39.13).

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was given a $181.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

WPP (NYSE:WPP) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 770 ($9.51) to GBX 760 ($9.39).

