Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 31st (ADS, ALO, AVVIY, AZN, BATS, BTDPY, CBK, COP, DEO, DHER)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2023

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 31st:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €133.00 ($144.57) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €23.00 ($25.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($6.67) to GBX 546 ($6.74).

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £135 ($166.73) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 4,000 ($49.40) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 4,700 ($58.05) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 388 ($4.79) to GBX 461 ($5.69).

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €11.60 ($12.61) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) was given a €68.00 ($73.91) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,900 ($48.17) to GBX 3,600 ($44.46).

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €80.00 ($86.96) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €51.00 ($55.43) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €40.00 ($43.48) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 105 ($1.30).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €22.00 ($23.91) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 780 ($9.63) to GBX 640 ($7.90).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €24.00 ($26.09) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,850 ($22.85) to GBX 1,920 ($23.71).

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,500 ($18.53) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €65.50 ($71.20) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €67.00 ($72.83) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 364 ($4.50).

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 80 ($0.99).

Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) was given a €68.00 ($73.91) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €51.00 ($55.43) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €260.00 ($282.61) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $50.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 815 ($10.07) to GBX 820 ($10.13).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €10.00 ($10.87) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,585 ($19.58) to GBX 1,518 ($18.75).

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €230.00 ($250.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from GBX 102 ($1.26) to GBX 105 ($1.30).

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €160.00 ($173.91) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €122.00 ($132.61) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €54.00 ($58.70) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €140.00 ($152.17) price target by analysts at Metzler.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 343 ($4.24) to GBX 310 ($3.83).

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,800 ($59.28) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley to €36.00 ($39.13).

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was given a $181.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

WPP (NYSE:WPP) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 770 ($9.51) to GBX 760 ($9.39).

