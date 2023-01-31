Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Short Interest Up 7.7% in January

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the December 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 224,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Remark Stock Down 11.0 %

Shares of MARK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,726. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.93. Remark has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Remark had a negative net margin of 520.03% and a negative return on equity of 1,235.43%. The company had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Remark by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 238,328 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Remark in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,959,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 604,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Remark in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

