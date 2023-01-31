Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) CFO Sells $18,627.84 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 864 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $18,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,391.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Catinazzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 445 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $6,448.05.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

RLAY stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $35.36. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 17,136.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

