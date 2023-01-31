Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Short Interest Up 18.6% in January

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 19,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.72.

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Regions Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,910,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,549,520. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

