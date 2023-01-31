Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Uber Technologies (UBER)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER):

1/30/2023 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $66.00.

1/19/2023 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Uber Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

1/9/2023 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,911,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,625,658. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 94,404 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,462,465 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $110,357,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

