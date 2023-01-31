Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,826 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $106,553,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $55,322,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $98.59. 300,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,000,456. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

