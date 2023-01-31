Radicle (RAD) Market Capitalization Achieves $95.33 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00008535 BTC on exchanges. Radicle has a market capitalization of $95.33 million and approximately $31.23 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radicle has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002803 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00400446 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,405.59 or 0.28103172 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00594434 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars.
