Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 4,705 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,108 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 51.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5,491.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $362.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $165.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $540.46.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.81.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

