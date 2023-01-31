Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 1,706 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,993 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.62.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.