Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Chevron by 21.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 105,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after buying an additional 18,638 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 29.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 112,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 0.5 %

CVX opened at $173.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.91. The company has a market capitalization of $335.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $129.33 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.