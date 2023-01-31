Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.6% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after purchasing an additional 286,186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,777,000 after purchasing an additional 86,345 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,373,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $925,167,000 after purchasing an additional 152,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $676,992,000 after purchasing an additional 408,299 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $314.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $321.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.03 and a 200-day moving average of $303.55. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $374.67.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.