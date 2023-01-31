Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,023 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $526,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.40. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

