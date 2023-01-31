Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Timken worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Timken by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Timken by 28.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 40.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.22.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Timken to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $134,202.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,514.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $134,202.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,987 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

