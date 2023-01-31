Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 5,885 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.5% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $173.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Articles

