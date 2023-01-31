Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Cirrus Logic worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 201.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $88.84 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $90.67. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.72.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.66 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

