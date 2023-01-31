Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,263 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of F5 by 434.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $239,518.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,985.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,521 shares of company stock worth $3,747,727 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFIV opened at $145.69 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $217.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

