Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $6.28 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $141.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.98.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

