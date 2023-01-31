Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $4.91 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,613 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.6% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $229.90 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $250.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.91 and a 200 day moving average of $205.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $433.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

