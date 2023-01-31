Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.85 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,141 shares of company stock worth $44,151,279. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $340.50 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $361.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.90. The company has a market capitalization of $323.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

