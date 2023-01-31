Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

Synopsys stock opened at $349.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.10 and its 200 day moving average is $328.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

