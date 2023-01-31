Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,348 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $505.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $224.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $484.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.78.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

