Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 8,265 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 1,015.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter worth $49,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Amdocs by 32.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 262.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $74.94 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average is $85.86.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

