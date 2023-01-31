Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.4% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,480,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,678 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PFE opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

