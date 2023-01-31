Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 23,598 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,598 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 4.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.42.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.