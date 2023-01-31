Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 1,390 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,727 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

AYI opened at $185.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.47 and its 200 day moving average is $174.27. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $198.85.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AYI. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.