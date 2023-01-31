Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 10,718 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after buying an additional 288,209 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Unum Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 74.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,259,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 539,123 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNM opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

