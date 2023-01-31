Quantfury Token (QTF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $100.41 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $100.41 million and approximately $31,998.08 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $10.04 or 0.00043866 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00397947 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,424.44 or 0.27932977 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.75 or 0.00590231 BTC.

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.93321699 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $30,926.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars.

