Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Short Interest Up 19.2% in January

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,911. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $828.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $307.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

