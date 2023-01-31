Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Stock Holdings Lifted by PSquared Asset Management AG

PSquared Asset Management AG raised its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Qiagen makes up about 0.5% of PSquared Asset Management AG’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. PSquared Asset Management AG’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Qiagen by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Qiagen by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

QGEN traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 26,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.56. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Qiagen had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Qiagen from €53.91 ($58.60) to €54.60 ($59.35) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

