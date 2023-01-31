Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE PIM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. 36,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,380. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
