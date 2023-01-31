Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PIM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. 36,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,380. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIM. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 116,347 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 80,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.