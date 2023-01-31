Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,518 by Analysts at Barclays

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,585 ($19.58) to GBX 1,518 ($18.75) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s current price.

PRU has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,490 ($18.40) price target on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,900 ($23.47) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,750 ($21.61) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,669.25 ($20.62).

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,327 ($16.39) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,146.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,008.77. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 782.40 ($9.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,381.50 ($17.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £36.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,490.79.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.