Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRTA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prothena from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Prothena Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $54.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.52. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 3,036.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prothena news, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $886,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $263,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,204.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $886,387.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $13,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,834 shares of company stock worth $5,226,837. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Prothena by 17.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 20,828 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 362.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 38,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 30,108 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,945,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

