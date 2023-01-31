Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Short Interest Update

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

NYSE:PB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.23. 418,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,419. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $64.69 and a one year high of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PB. Stephens reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.