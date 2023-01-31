Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $27.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 28.23%.
Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance
Shares of PBAM stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Private Bancorp of America has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.30.
Private Bancorp of America Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Private Bancorp of America (PBAM)
- Whirlpool Corporation: High-Yield Value Spins Back Into Style
- Kanzhun Stock Outlook Promising With China’s Reopening
- Union Pacific Miss on Earnings, Dividend Still Intact
- Lucid Group’s Buyout Rumors Continue
- Is Zimmer Biomet a Buy Ahead of Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.