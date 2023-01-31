Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $27.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 28.23%.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance

Shares of PBAM stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Private Bancorp of America has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.