Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.39. 2,453,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,447. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,595,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

