Premia (PREMIA) Price Tops $0.81 on Exchanges

Premia (PREMIA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. Premia has a total market capitalization of $101.66 million and $75,311.08 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00003513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Premia has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Premia Token Profile

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

