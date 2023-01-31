Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director Randal J. Kirk Buys 11,428,571 Shares

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) Director Randal J. Kirk bought 11,428,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,129,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,476,037. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Precigen Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,333,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,584. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $337.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.72 million. Precigen had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 82.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Precigen from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Precigen by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Precigen by 2.1% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,761,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 76,725 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Precigen by 25.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 305,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Precigen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Precigen by 107.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 439,368 shares during the last quarter.

About Precigen

(Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.