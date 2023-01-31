Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CEO Helen Sabzevari Acquires 22,857 Shares

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) CEO Helen Sabzevari purchased 22,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $39,999.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 937,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,822.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Precigen Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Precigen stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $1.56. 2,677,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,731. Precigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). Precigen had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 82.23%. The company had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Precigen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Precigen from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 1,530.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,187,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,739 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Precigen by 107.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 439,368 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Precigen by 337.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 555,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 428,535 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Precigen by 1,582.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 412,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 387,700 shares in the last quarter.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

