PotCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $948.85 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $365,739.08 and $948.85 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.24 or 0.00406465 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00028480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015338 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004296 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00017190 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000446 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,093,538 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

