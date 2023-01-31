PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Cap of $468,626.91

PotCoin (POT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $468,626.91 and approximately $138.99 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00415918 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00028545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015374 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000832 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017185 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000447 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,093,472 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.