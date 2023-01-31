PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 328,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,047,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $15.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.26.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that PolyPid Ltd. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
