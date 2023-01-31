PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 328,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,047,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

PolyPid Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market cap of $15.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.26.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that PolyPid Ltd. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PolyPid in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in PolyPid by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in PolyPid by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

