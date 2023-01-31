Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.43

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $84.72 million and approximately $103,477.91 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00195654 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00071414 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00043869 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001977 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

